NIA continues crackdown in Kashmir, multiple locations raided

Official sources told Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) that sleuths of NIA with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF carried out at multiple locations in Kashmir.

In the village of Hanjoora Budgam, NIA raided the house of Bilal Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir. At Wagam the house of Khazir Mohammad Najar, son of Gulam Mohammad Najar is being searched by the agency.

One residential house at Namtehal Budgam belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Wani, son of late Ghulam Qadir Wani is being searched by the sleuths of NIA.

Similarly, NIA conducted searches in the house of Mohmad Yousuf Malik, son of Abdul Gaffar Malik, a resident of Daharmuna Soibugh and in the house of Mohmad Shafi Dar son of Ghulam Mohmmad, a resident of Jawallapora in the district.