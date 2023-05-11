NIA continues crackdown in Kashmir, multiple locations raided

Srinagar, May 11: Ahead of the G-20 summit in Srinagar, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) while continuing the crackdown on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in a case registered by the agency.
Official sources told Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) that sleuths of NIA with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF carried out at multiple locations in Kashmir.
In the village of Hanjoora Budgam, NIA raided the house of Bilal Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir. At Wagam the house of Khazir Mohammad Najar, son of Gulam Mohammad Najar is being searched by the agency.
One residential house at Namtehal Budgam belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Wani, son of late Ghulam Qadir Wani is being searched by the sleuths of NIA.
Similarly, NIA conducted searches in the house of Mohmad Yousuf Malik, son of Abdul Gaffar Malik, a resident of Daharmuna Soibugh and in the house of Mohmad Shafi Dar son of Ghulam Mohmmad, a resident of Jawallapora in the district.
Another team of the NIA searched the residential house of Ghulam Mustafa Ganie son of Late Ghulam Hassan Ganie, a resident of Fallchill village of the district Budgam.
The sleuths of the agency also conducted raid at Dharmuna in the house of Mohammad Yousf Malik, son of Abdul Gaffar Malik and in Jawalapora Budgam the search is being conducted in the house of Mohammad Shafi Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar,a resident of Jawalapora Budgam.
Many other locations in Kashmir are being searched by the national probing agency (NIA) of which sources said details were being collected.
“During the searches on Thursday, various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects”, official sources said adding that further investigation of the case is on.
These are initial details and the story will be updated.