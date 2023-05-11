NIA continues crackdown in Kashmir, searches 11 locations in JeI case

New Delhi, May 11: Continuing with its crackdown on terror funding in J&K, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday searched multiple locations in Budgam and Baramulla districts of Kashmir in the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) terror funding case, a statement by the agency said.

NIA has, in recent days, been tightening the noose around terror funding activities by groups involved in anti-India activities, while strengthening the security apparatus in the Valley, it said.

A total of 11 locations came under NIA’s scanner in Thursday’s searches in the case in which the JeI is accused of engaging in separatist and secessionist activities even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act since its proscription on 28th February 2019. NIA had earlier chargesheeted four persons in the case (RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI).