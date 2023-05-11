NIA continues crackdown in Kashmir, searches 11 locations in JeI case

New Delhi, May 11: Continuing with its crackdown on terror funding in J&K, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday searched multiple locations in Budgam and Baramulla districts of Kashmir in the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) terror funding case, a statement by the agency said.
NIA has, in recent days, been tightening the noose around terror funding activities by groups involved in anti-India activities, while strengthening the security apparatus in the Valley, it said.
A total of 11 locations came under NIA’s scanner in Thursday’s searches in the case in which the JeI is accused of engaging in separatist and secessionist activities even after being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act since its proscription on 28th February 2019. NIA had earlier chargesheeted four persons in the case (RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI).
The searches, conducted at the premises of the alleged members and sympathisers of JeI, J&K, led the agency to the recovery of several digital devices and incriminating material, it claimed.
Investigations so far by the NIA, which had suo moto registered the case on 5th February 2021, have revealed that JeI (J&K) has been collecting money ostensibly for charitable purposes, such as promotion of health and education. It has instead been using the collected funds for carrying out unlawful activities.
NIA has further found that JeI members have been collecting money, both within and outside India, through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal. They have been using the funds used for carrying out violent and secessionist activities, and also channeling them to proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well organised networks of JeI cadres, the statement said.
JeI has also been motivating Kashmiri youth and recruiting new members (rukuns) in J&K to join its terrorist and secessionist movement against India, the NIA said.