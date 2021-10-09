NIA court frames charges against Asiya Andrabi, 8 others

The cases relate to protests and stone-throwing at the security forces by the students of the college.

The special judge designated under NIA, JavedAlam put Andrabi and her two close incarcerated associates NahidaNasreen and SofiFahmeeda besides six others on trial for various offenses punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

FIR No 80/2018 under Section 18, 20, 38, and 39 ULAP had been registered against them at Police Station Anantnag.

“On 18 April 2018, you along with other accused persons hatched a criminal conspiracy at Khiram village of Bijbehara and then moved to Anantnag and instigated students of Government Women’s College, Anantnag to resort to violence,” the charge-sheet said.

It said that the unruly mob equipped with stones attacked the government vehicles and security forces deployed on law and order duties with the intention to kill them.

“The mob disturbed public order and peace and also raised slogans in favour of terrorist organisation leader ZakirMoosa,” the charge sheet said.

It said Andrabi, Fehmeeda, and Nasreen were actively running DeM, a proscribed organisation under the First Schedule to the UAPA.

The charge sheet accused Andrabi of recruiting youth in the banned organisation besides collecting funds.

“You have committed offenses punishable under Section 147, 148, 149, 307,336, 427, 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and 3 and 4 of the PPPD Act with the cognisance of this court. So, I hereby direct that you be tried under those charges,” the judge said.

The three DeM leaders are already serving imprisonment at Tihar Jail since 2018 under various charges.

The six other named accused in the Anantnag case are Samiya Rasool of Khiram; Tanfi of Khiram, Bijbehara; Tawheed Ahmad Shah of Manigam, Kulgam; Showkat Ahmad Bhat of Arwani, Bijbehara; Tawhed Ahmad Rather of Larkipora, Anantnag and Junaid Sikandar of Brenar Lamad Kund, Devsar.