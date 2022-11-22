NIA Court frames charges against four JeM terrorists involved in unlawful activities: SIA

The statement further stated that yesterday, the Court framed the charges against three accused persons under sections 13, 17, 39 and 40 of ULAP Act including one entity based in Pakistan against whom proceedings under section 299 of Cr. PC were initiated. However, charges against one accused namely Sabzar Ahmad were framed u/s 13 ULAP Act only by the Court.

Case FIR No. 05/2022 under relevant sections of law was lodged at Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir following some credible inputs about the above named valley based accused persons in connivance with a Pakistani militant Shahid Bhaie of JeM trying to carry out terror acts with a purpose of causing disturbance to the peace and tranquillity in the UT of J&K with an ulterior motive of challenging the sovereignty and integrity of Union of India, they said.