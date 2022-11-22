NIA Court frames charges against four JeM terrorists involved in unlawful activities: SIA

Srinagar, Nov 22: State Investigation Agency(SIA) Kashmir on Tuesday said that NIA Court, Srinagar framed charges against four JeM terrorists who were indulging in unlawful activities.
Quoting a statement by SIA, news agency GNS reported that the SIA had presented charge sheet in August against four accused namely Inayat Sikender Padder, a resident of Bathipora Kulgam, Mohammad Hussain Dar @ Kifayat of Gandwani D H Pora Kulgam, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Okay Kulgam and Shahid Bhaie of Jaish-i-Mohammad outfit based at Jhelum City Punjab Pakistan before the designated Competent Court of Additional Session’s Special Judge, NIA Court, Srinagar in Case FIR No 05/2022 of P/S CI-SIA Kashmir Srinagar.
The statement further stated that yesterday, the Court framed the charges against three accused persons under sections 13, 17, 39 and 40 of ULAP Act including one entity based in Pakistan against whom proceedings under section 299 of Cr. PC were initiated. However, charges against one accused namely Sabzar Ahmad were framed u/s 13 ULAP Act only by the Court.
Case FIR No. 05/2022 under relevant sections of law was lodged at Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir following some credible inputs about the above named valley based accused persons in connivance with a Pakistani militant Shahid Bhaie of JeM trying to carry out terror acts with a purpose of causing disturbance to the peace and tranquillity in the UT of J&K with an ulterior motive of challenging the sovereignty and integrity of Union of India, they said.
Investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination. The investigation conducted has revealed that the Pakistani militant under a well knit criminal conspiracy, hatched with the above militant associates had created and were continuously attempting to create new militant modules, comprising mostly youth, by a variety of methods including instigation, enticement and at times combined with implied coercion to act as logistics and militant agents with the intention to further terror and unlawful activities in J&K, read the statement.