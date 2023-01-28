NIA Court in Delhi orders attachment of Hurriyat office in Srinagar

In this case Nayeem Ahmad Khan was arrested during the investigation of this case on 24.07.2017 and was arraigned as accused no.5. Charge sheet filed against 12 accused persons so far in this case.

The NIA stated there is sufficient evidence in the form of documentary, electronic and oral to substantiate the charges framed against the accused Naeem Khan, it is prayed that the above said building which was being used by members of APHC for unlawful activities by A-5.”They further stated that “Accused Nayeem Khan is a co-owner of that property and facing prosecution. There is an evidence that above mentioned immovable property was being used for planning and execution of terrorist and secessionist activities and for offences for which accused has already been charged, therefore above said property i.e. building/office of APIIC situated to Rajbagh Srinagar (UT of J&K) may be attached u/s 33(1) of UA(P) Act.”

Citing several judgments, the court of Additional Sessions Judge New Delhi noted that section 24 expands the expression of the “proceeds of terrorism” and makes it clear that such expression shall also include “any property intended to be used for terrorism”.