NIA court issues proclamation order against JeM commander Ashiq Nengroo

Srinagar April 25: An NIA court in Pulwama on Tuesday issued a Proclamation order under section 82 CrPc in respect of a designated militant and an active militant in various militant activities.

In a handout, the police said that proclamation has been issued in respect of designated militant Ashiq Ah Negroo, who is involved in various terrorist activities including Case FIR No. 42/2022 under section 20, 38 UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) of Police Station Rajpora and in respect of active militant Reyaz Ah Dar involved in case FIR No 239/2022 under section 307 IPC, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38 UAPA of Police Station Pulwama. Court has given them 30 days to surrender before the competent authority.