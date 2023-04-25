NIA court issues proclamation order against JeM commander Ashiq Nengroo

Srinagar April 25: An NIA court in Pulwama on Tuesday issued a Proclamation order under section 82 CrPc in respect of a designated militant and an active militant in various militant activities.
In a handout, the police said that proclamation has been issued in respect of designated militant Ashiq Ah Negroo, who is involved in various terrorist activities including Case FIR No. 42/2022 under section 20, 38 UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) of Police Station Rajpora and in respect of active militant Reyaz Ah Dar involved in case FIR No 239/2022 under section 307 IPC, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38 UAPA of Police Station Pulwama. Court has given them 30 days to surrender before the competent authority.
According to police spokesman, before issuing proclamation, NIA Court has already issued NBW (Non-Bailable warrant) open ended warrant. Proclamation order was pasted in their native places and also on the conspicuous places of the villages along with the concerned police, reads the statement.