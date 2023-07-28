NIA court issues proclamation orders against 2 terrorists

Srinagar, July 28: An NIA court Friday issued a proclamation ordered against two active terrorists.
A statement of the NIA issued here said that the Special Court Kulgam designated under the NIA Act issued proclamation orders under Section 82 CrPC against two terrorists.
The statement said that the two terrorists are involved in Case FIR No 51/2022 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 3/4 Exp Subs Act, 16, 18, 20, and 38 of the UA(P) Act of Police Station Qaimoh.
It said that on the request of SIU Kashmir, proclamation orders have been issued against the involved terrorists Yawar Bashir Dar, son of Bashir Ahmed of Redwani Balla and Irfan Yaqoob Lone, son of Muhammad Yaqoob of Hawoora.
The NIA statement said that before issuing proclamation, the court had already issued open-ended Non Bailable Warrants (NBW) against these terrorists.
It said that on Friday, proclamation orders were read in the conspicuous places of their native villages and copies of proclamations were pasted in conspicuous places of their residential houses and conspicuous places of their villages as well.
The NIA statement said that before initiation of further proceedings under law against these terrorists, the court had given them a chance to surrender before the court or investigation agency or police station by or before September 15, 2023.
It said that the teams of SIU Kashmir went to their native villages in Kulgam along with local police and magistrate for execution of proclamation orders and proper SOPs followed during these proceedings.