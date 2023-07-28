NIA Court issues proclamation orders against two terrorists in Kulgam

Srinagar, July 28: Special Court Kulgam designated under NIA Act issued proclamation orders under section 82 CrPC against two active terrorists in Kulgam, a statement said.

It said that the two were involved in Case FIR No. 51/2022 U/S 302 IPC, 3/4 Exp. Subs. Act, 16, 18, 20, 38 UA(P) Act of Police Station Qaimoh.

On the request of SIU Kashmir Proclamation orders have been issued against the involved terrorists namely Yawar Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmed Dar resident of Redwani Balla and Irfan Yaqoob Lone son of Muhammad Yaqoob Lone resident of Hawoora.