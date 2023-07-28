NIA Court issues proclamation orders against two terrorists in Kulgam

Srinagar, July 28: Special Court Kulgam designated under NIA Act issued proclamation orders under section 82 CrPC against two active terrorists in Kulgam, a statement said.
It said that the two were involved in Case FIR No. 51/2022 U/S 302 IPC, 3/4 Exp. Subs. Act, 16, 18, 20, 38 UA(P) Act of Police Station Qaimoh.
On the request of SIU Kashmir Proclamation orders have been issued against the involved terrorists namely Yawar Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmed Dar resident of Redwani Balla and Irfan Yaqoob Lone son of Muhammad Yaqoob Lone resident of Hawoora.
Before issuing proclamation, Court has already issued open ended Non Bailable warrants (NBW) against these terrorists. Today Proclamation orders have been read in the conspicuous places of their native villages and Copies of proclamations were pasted in conspicuous places of their residential Houses and conspicuous place of their villages as well.
Before initiation of further proceedings under law against these terrorists, Hon'ble Court has given them a chance to surrender before the Court or Investigation agency or Police Station by or before 15th September, 2023. Teams of SIU Kashmir went to their native villages in Kulgam, alongwith local police & Magistrate for execution of Proclamation orders and Proper SOPs followed during these proceedings.