NIA Court rejects Waheed Para's plea to travel abroad for Yale Fellowship 2023

Srinagar, June 14: A special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, Srinagar has dismissed an application filed by People Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader, Waheed Ur Rehman Para seeking permission to travel to United States of America (USA) to pursue a 3-month Peace Fellowship Programme at YALE University, Barandbench reported.

The Court noted that Para has been accused of having close links with foreign and local terrorists, as well as of funding, aiding, and supporting terrorist activities and organizations, it said. For these alleged offences, Para has been charged with various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which are punishable with death and imprisonment for life, it was observed.

Hence, special judge, Sandeep Gandotra held that there are genuine apprehensions that Para may flee India and disrupt the collection of evidence against him.

"Not only the trial of the case will get hampered which is at evidence stage but there are genuine apprehensions of the applicant fleeing from the country and him trying to disrupt the collection of evidence in the USA for which MLAT request has been sent through government of India," the order said.