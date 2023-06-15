NIA Court rejects Waheed Para's plea to travel abroad for Yale Fellowship 2023

The Court noted that Para has been accused of having close links with foreign and local terrorists, as well as of funding, aiding, and supporting terrorist activities and organizations, it said. For these alleged offences, Para has been charged with various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which are punishable with death and imprisonment for life, it was observed.

Hence, special judge, Sandeep Gandotra held that there are genuine apprehensions that Para may flee India and disrupt the collection of evidence against him.