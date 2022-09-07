NIA files charge-sheet against 8 accused in Pulwama JeM conspiracy case

Srinagar: NIA filed charge-sheet in NIA Special Court, Jammu in the case pertaining to the conspiracy hatched by local/Pakistani terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), alongwith OGWs, to execute terrorist acts against security forces in South Kashmir.

According to a press note, the case was initially registered as FIR no. 50/2022 dated 11.03.2022 at PS Pulwama and re-registered by NIA on 08.04.2022.

Investigations NIA said have revealed that the accused persons had provided safe shelter, transportation and other logistics support to JeM terrorists Aquaib Mushtaq Bhat (local) and Kamaal Bhai @ Jatt (Pakistani) terrorists of JeM who were planning to carry out terrorist acts against the security forces.

Subsequently, it said , security forces had launched a search operation in the area of Chewa Kalan, District Pulwama in which both of them were killed in an encounter with the security forces.