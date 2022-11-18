NIA files chargesheet against five persons in Chanapora arms recovery case

Srinagar, Nov 18: National Investigation Agency(NIA) on Friday said that it has filed Chargesheet in Chanapora arms recovery case against five persons.

Quoting a statement news agency GNS reported that the NIA today filed chargesheet in case RC-04/2022/NIA/JMU before NIA Special Judge, Jammu under section 120B & 204 of IPC; Section 17, 18, 20, 38 & 39 of the UA (P) Act, Section 25(1AA) of the Arms Act, against five accused persons.