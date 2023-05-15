NIA files chargesheet against TRF operative in Delhi court

It stated that as part of the conspiracy hatched with other co-accused and handlers/operatives of LeT/TRF, Faisal had actively worked for LeT/TRF and had received funds from operatives of LeT, with the intent to further its terror activities.

"Faizal is the fourth person to be chargesheeted in the case (RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI), registered suo moto by NIA on 18th November 2021. NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against accused Arsalan Feroz @ Arsalan Soub, Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat @ Hamza and Mudasir Ahmed Dar respectively on 18th June, 9th November and 17th December, 2022."

It added that the three accused, found working at the behest of LeT/TRF operatives, as Overground Workers (OGWs), were charged under various sections of the law.

"During investigations, it emerged that Faisal Muneer was working as an active OGW of LeT/TRF, and was involved in receiving, collecting, and supplying weapons /explosives /funds. These materials were sent/dropped from Pakistan via drones in the areas situated near International Border area of Samba/Kathua, for carrying out terrorist activities in India."

It further said after receiving the consignments from his associates, accused Faisal Muneer used to store them at his residence for onward delivery to terrorist operatives and their OGWs, on the directions of the LeT/TRF operatives based across the border.

"In its supplementary chargesheet filed today in the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, NIA has charged Faisal under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and UA(P) Act, 1967." it read.