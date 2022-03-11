NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 2 accused

Srinagar, Mar 11: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against the two accused Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi and Tawheed Latief Sofi, both residents of Srinagar, J&K, before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi under sections 120 B, 124 A, 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 18, 38, 39 of UAPA, 1967.
The NIA said that the case RC-14/2021/NIA/DLI was registered on June 29, 2021, regarding a conspiracy hatched by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to radicalise and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage Jihad against the Indian state.
It said that to execute its plans, an organized campaign was launched over cyberspace supplemented by on-ground financing activities.
The case was registered against cyber entity Qasim Khurasani and his associates.
“Earlier, a chargesheet was filed against four ISIS terrorists in this case on Jan 6, 2022,” the probe agency said.
Of the two accused chargesheeted on Friday, NIA said Afshan Parvaiz was a key ISIS operative and a close associate of chargesheeted accused Umar Nisar.
It said that he was also associated with Af-Pak-based ISIS operatives and was actively involved in recruitment for ISIS.
The NIA said that after the arrest of Umar Nisar he was appointed as head of ISIS activities in India and was handling media as well as ground activities of ISIS.
It said that he was actively disseminating ISIS propaganda materials through various online platforms.
The NIA said that the other accused Tawheed Latief Sofi was also a close associate of previously chargesheeted accused persons Umar Nisar and Jufri Jawhar Damudi.
It said that he was involved in content editing and poster creation for ISIS propaganda magazine, Voice of Hind, and had also carried out reconnaissance of temples and government buildings including police stations to carry out subversive acts.