NIA moves Delhi HC seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik

The Trial Court last year awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, a separatist leader from J&K, in a terror funding case. NIA in its appeal stated that the crime committed by such dreaded terrorists, where due to their 'act of war', the nation has lost its valuable soldiers and has perpetrated irreparable grief not only to the family members of the soldiers but to the entire nation.

NIA stated that the respondent/accused over decades has been indulging and spearheading terrorist activities in the valley and with the help of dreaded foreign terrorist organisations, having interest inimical to India, has been masterminding, planning, engineering and executing armed rebellion in the valley in an attempt to usurp the sovereignty and integrity of a part of India.