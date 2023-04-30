NIA opposes Nayeem Khan’s bail plea in terror funding case

New Delhi, Apr 30: The National Investigation Agency has opposed before Delhi High Court the bail plea moved by separatist leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a UAPA case of alleged terror funding, the Livelaw reported.

Khan, who has been in judicial custody since August 14, 2017, has been accused of "creating unrest" in the Kashmir valley by NIA. He was arrested on July 24, 2017. Charges for various offences under Indian Penal Code, including sedition and UAPA were framed against Khan by a special NIA court on March 16 last year.

The report said that the central probe agency has submitted that evidence collected in the case clearly establishes a prima facie case against Khan and that he was involved in terrorist and funding activities.

NIA has said that certain letters were found during search and seizure from Khan’s residence showing that he was getting students admitted for MBBS Courses in Pakistan. This shows the involvement of applicant in terror funding out of commission earned from getting students admitted to MBBS courses in Pakistan, the agency has alleged according to the website.

It said various videos have also been relied upon by NIA to allege that Khan is seen leading a “pro-ISIS rally” and “visiting areas where terrorists were killed.” NIA has stated that the videos have conversations by Khan about funding from Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Statement of [a defence witness] show that a mega meeting was held at the residence of Syed Geelani in 2016 calling for shutdown after killing of Burhan Wani. At the same meeting, a calendar was also issued for protests and unrest in Jammu & Kashmir. This meeting was attended by Accused No.5 [Khan],” the response read.