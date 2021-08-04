NIA questions father-son duo during fresh raids in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 4: The National Investigation Agency along with Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday raided residences of two individuals in Chittibanday village of north kashmir's Bandipora district.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that NIA along with police team raided residences of Muzamil Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat and Waqar Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone-both the residents of Chittibanday.

Muzamil and his father were also detained by the NIA sleuths for questioning, officials said.