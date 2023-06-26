NIA raids 12 locations in J&K in terrorist conspiracy case

New Delhi, June 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted a series of raids across four districts of Kashmir as part of its continuing investigations into the conspiracy of the newly-floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits to destabilise J&K.

The agency in a statement said that twelve locations in the four districts of Kulgam, Bandipora, Shopian and Pulwama were raided as part of today’s crackdown. The locations were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits. Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also searched extensively in the raids.

It said that several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data have been recovered by NIA in these searches. These will be subjected to a thorough scrutiny by the agency to unravel the details of the terrorist conspiracy, which NIA started investigating a year ago after registering a suo moto case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) on 21st June 2022.