NIA raids 16 locations across J&K

The houses of persons affiliated to Jamaat- e-Islami and those involved in militancy were searched
NIA raids multiple locations in Jammua and Kashmir (GK File Image by Habib Naqash)
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 04:  The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Thursday morning carried out  raids at several locations across Jammu & Kashmir in connection with an ongoing probe in a  terror funding case. 

Quoting official sources, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the National Investigating Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several places across the Jammu and Kashmir. 

The raids are being carried at 11 locations in  Baramulla and five  in Kishtwar. 

The houses of persons affiliated with proscribed Jamaat- e-Islamia and those involved in militancy are being searched, they said. 

Meanwhile, raids were going on when this story was filed. 

