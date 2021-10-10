NIA raids 16 locations across Kashmir amid fresh civilian killings

As per the IANS report, the raids pertain to two cases, one regarding the publication of 'ISIS voice of Hind' anti-India propaganda magazine and another against the The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of militant outfit LeT as per police.

During the fresh raids-still going on at nine locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Baramulla at the time this report was filed- several suspected youth have been detained by the NIA for questioning, the IANS report said.

As per the report, a total of 570 people including 70 from Srinagar district alone allegedly involved in law and order cases, have been detained in a fresh crackdown by the security agencies after recent civilian killings in the valley.

Two teachers from the minority communities of the same school including a woman principal were shot dead inside the school premises in Srinagar's Eidgah area on Thursday. The killings came less than two days after three civilians including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit chemist and a non-local vendor were killed in Srinagar and Bandipora districts.



The fresh civilian killings have kept security agencies on tenterhooks with Srinagar district in particular seeing a heightened security vigil of late.