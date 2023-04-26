NGO terror funding case: NIA raids Khurram Parvaiz's office in Budgam

An official, while confirming the incident, said the NIA team conducted searches at the NGO office at Dandoosa Budgam. "Some documents have been seized during searches " he said.

The searches were conducted in an NGO terror funding case. Parvaz is already in jail in a terror-funding case and was chargesheeted in May last year. Following the first arrest made in the NGO terror funding case on March 20, 2023, the National Investigation Agency arrested Khurram Parvez, the program coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS) and chairperson of Philippines-based NGO Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD).