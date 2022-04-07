NIA raids multiple locations across Kashmir

Quoting the sources, news agency KDC reported that the raids are being conducted by the sleuths of NIA with the assistance of police and CRPF in Srinagar, Budgam and other areas in connection with a case linked to militant activities.

In Srinagar, NIA team along with Srinagar police raided the residence of Arsalan Feroz Ahanger son of Feroz Ahmed Ahanger, a resident of Zaldagar. Arsalan is already in NIA custody since December.