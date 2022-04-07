NIA raids multiple locations across Kashmir

Srinagar Apr 7: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir valley in connection with a militancy case, official sources said on Thursday.
Quoting the sources, news agency KDC reported that the raids are being conducted by the sleuths of NIA with the assistance of police and CRPF in Srinagar, Budgam and other areas in connection with a case linked to militant activities.
In Srinagar, NIA team along with Srinagar police raided the residence of Arsalan Feroz Ahanger son of Feroz Ahmed Ahanger, a resident of Zaldagar. Arsalan is already in NIA custody since December.
Another team of the probing agency raided the house of Ajaz Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Samad Dar, a resident of Mustafabad Zainakote area of Srinagar outskirts.
Similarly, NIA team along with police raided the house of Sameer Ahmad Ganie son of Mohammad Yaqoob, resident of Bonapora Nowgam, a salesman by profession and the house of retired government employee Mohammad Maqbool Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Alnoor Colony at Chanapora was also thoroughly searched by the national probing agency.
At Bank colony Baghi Mehtab in uptown, NIA conducted searches in the house of Zahir Bashir Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat, who is associated with Shawl business.
Raids were also conducted in Aripathan Budgam, TulBagh Pampore and other locations also.