NIA raids multiple locations in J&K, Punjab

Srinagar, Mar 15: The National investigation Agency on Wednesday said it conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in a militancy related case.

Quoting a statement, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that in June 2022, NIA had registered a suo-moto case against OGWs and cadres of various proscribed outfits and their affiliates, who were operating under various pseudo names on the commands of their Pakistani handlers.

The statement said that in follow up operations in 2022, searches were conducted at 14 locations in 6 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Baramula, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam and Kathua.