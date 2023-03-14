NIA raids six locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 14: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches at several locations in the Kashmir Valley in a case related to militant conspiracy.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the NIA raids were underway at 6 locations in the Kashmir Valley.

He said the case was filed last year alleging criminal conspiracy for carrying out militant and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani handlers.