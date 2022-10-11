NIA raids underway at multiple locations across J&K

Srinagar, Oct 11: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir including the residence of Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah Bandipora, Moulana Rehmatullah Qasmi.
An official said that the NIA with the assistance of police and paramilitary personnel carried out the raids at Poonch, Rajouri, Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Budgam and Bandipora districts, news agency KNO reported.
Among the people whose houses are being raided by the NIA include renowned religious preacher and head Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah Bandipora, Moulana Rehmatullah Qasmi and Samam Ahmad Lone, professor at NIT Srinagar.
An official said that the searches are being carried out in a case related to militancy funding.