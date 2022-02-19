NIA raids underway at multiple locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 19: National Investigation Agency (NIA) started raids at multiple locations in Kashmir valley, officials said on Saturday.
Quoting the official sources, news agency GNS reported that the NIA sleuths with the assistance of police and CRPF started the raids in Kupwara, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Sopore area of Baramulla district.
It could not be immediately ascertained in which case (s) the raids are being carried out.
Earlier this week, the NIA had conducted raids at several places in connection with two cases including one related to recovery of IED from Bhatindi area of Jammu in June last year and another regarding “radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K by LeT”.