NIA raids 8 locations in J-K terror conspiracy hatched to target minorities, security personnel using cyberspace

According to the case, the terror outfits used the cyber-space to target minorities, security personnel and spread communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA raids are underway at Bhatinda, Jammu and South Kashmir areas, on specific inputs in close coordination with Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The locations raided include the premises of suspects in the case suo-moto registered by the NIA on June 21 last year.

On December 23 last year, the NIA also conducted searches at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts in the Union Territory.

