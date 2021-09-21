NIA searches multiple locations in six J&K districts in Bathindi IED recovery case

A NIA spokesman said that the case RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU, was initially registered as FIR No 0234/2021 dated 27.06.2021 at Police Station Bahu Fort Jammu.

NIA had re-registered the case as RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU dated 19.07.2021 and had earlier arrested three persons in this case. The conspiracy by LeT was aimed at causing explosion in Jammu using the IED, the spokesman said.

As per the spokesman, during the searches conducted by the NIA sleuths assisted by J&K Police and CRPF today, many digital devices and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the premises of the suspects.

The investigation conducted in the case so far has revealed that "Pakistan based handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT and their associates based in J&K are planning terrorist activities in J&K using the pseudo-acronym TRF so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade LEAs, " the spokesman said.



Further investigation into the case is going on, he added.