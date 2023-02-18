NIA seizes 3 cars used by terrorists in J&K

A senior NIA official said that the seizure was made on February 15.

“We seized three cards, Hyundai i20, Maruti 800 and Hyundai i20 Sportz. These vehicles were used by accused for the furtherance of terror activities in the Kashmir vValley. The vehicles were seized under sections 25 (1) of the UA (P), Act,” the NIA said.

The case pertains to the arrest of four accused, including two active terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), who were going out of the union territory in order to commit terrorist acts, in a Hyundai i20 car.