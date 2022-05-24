NIFT Srinagar launches 5-day workshop for women artisans

Srinagar: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar kick started a five-day capacity building workshop for around 40 women artisans from Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir division. The workshop is being conducted in collaboration with the National Commission for women, New Delhi.

The workshop was inaugurated by Union MoS, Ministry of Textiles Darshana V Jardosh through video conferencing. The inaugural session was joined in person by Chairperson National Commission of Women, New Delhi.