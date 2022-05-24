NIFT Srinagar launches 5-day workshop for women artisans

Srinagar: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar kick started a five-day capacity building workshop for around 40 women artisans from Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir division. The workshop is being conducted in collaboration with the National Commission for women, New Delhi.
The workshop was inaugurated by Union MoS, Ministry of Textiles Darshana V Jardosh through video conferencing. The inaugural session was joined in person by Chairperson National Commission of Women, New Delhi.
Rekha Sharma, Director Handicrafts and Handlooms, Kashmir Tariq Ahmad Zargar and Director NIFT Srinagar, Dr.Javid Ahmad Wani. While speaking on the occasion, the minister congratulated all the 40 women artisans for being a part of this workshop.
"Jammu and Kashmir has rich history of handicrafts being practiced across all the three region and I am hopeful that this capacity building workshop of five-days will equip these women artisans to gain insights on design, marketing, quality control and technology which in turn will help them to establish independent craft enterprises," Jardosh said.