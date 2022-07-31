NIFT's craft initiative exposes students to handloom, handicraft clusters

A joint initiative led by National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT Srinagar offers a practical exposure to its students on the country's vast handloom and handicrafts clusters.

The Craft Cluster Initiative Programme (CCIP) has been launched with active support from the Ministry of Textiles, Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms), and Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts).

It has been developed to provide the students with continuous exposure to the handloom and handicraft clusters, thus offering them an opportunity for creative innovation and experimentation.

Through this initiative, NIFT aims to reach out to the artisans and craftsmen at grassroots, and, in turn, the artisans and craftsmen involved will benefit through knowledge dissemination and exposure to urban markets and design intervention, innovative designs, and linkages with new markets.

The CCIP is designed to sensitize NIFT students to the realities of the craft sector and give insight into regional sensibilities and diversities, resources, and environment.