Night patrolling started in Kashmir villages to prevent killings of 'soft targets': IGP

Srinagar, Apr 6: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar Wednesday said that police along with security forces have started night patrolling in remote villages of Kashmir where non-locals work and Kashmiri Pandits live to prevent militant attacks on the "soft targets".
The IGP Kashmir, as per news agency KNO, made the announcement during an interaction with selected group of mediapersons after an encounter in Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in which two militants were killed.
The IGP Kashmir said the move is aimed to prevent militant attacks on the non-locals and the people from the minority community. He further added that the militants involved in the recent attacks had been identified by the police.
As per IGP Kashmir, since December last year, 66 militants have been killed in various encounters. “Foreign militants are pushing locals forward to keep themselves safe, but we are tracking foreigners too and will either arrest them or kill them in encounters,” he said.