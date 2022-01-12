Night temp drops notches below freezing point in J&K, Ladakh

"Minimum temperature remained below the freezing point in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday due to clear night sky.



"We are expecting further drop in these temperatures during the coming days as the weather is likely to remain dry till January 16", an official of IMD said.



Srinagar recorded minus 3.6 degree, Pahalgam minus 11.6 and Gulmarg minus 11.5 as the minimum temperature on Wednesday.