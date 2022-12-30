Night temp increases in Kashmir due to cloud cover

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.3°C against last night’s temperature of minus 3.2°C. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital, the official said. Srinagar has so far seen the coldest temperature this season on December 25 when mercury plummeted to minus 5.8°C.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.9°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night. The minimum temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night, he said. It was 0.7°C above normal for the place, he said.