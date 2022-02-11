Night temperature drops amid dry weather forecast in Kashmir

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.2°C against last night’s minus 0.1°C, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, witnessed a low of minus 3.3°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9.4°C against minus 8.5°C last night, he said.