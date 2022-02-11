Kashmir

Night temperature drops amid dry weather forecast in Kashmir

The weatherman has forecast dry weather for next few days.
'Shikaras' anchored in famous Dal Lake in Srinagar on a chilly morning. Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 11: Night temperatures dropped further in Kashmir as Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort, remained the coldest place in Kashmir valley on Friday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.2°C against last night’s minus 0.1°C, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, witnessed a low of minus 3.3°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9.4°C against minus 8.5°C last night, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.2°C against minus 10.4°C on the previous night, he said.

While the ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day long harshest period of winter ended on January 30, Kashmir is under the grip of the 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ which would be followed by 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Jammu recorded a low of 5.3°C against previous night’s 7.1°C, the official said. The temperature was 4.8°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 15.8°C against last night minus 15.0°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 18.0°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 25.2°C against last night’s minus 22.9°C, official said. The weatherman has forecast dry weather for next few days.

Kashmir
Kashmir Weather
Weather forecast in Kashmir

