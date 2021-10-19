Night temperature falls across Kashmir after fresh rains, snow

Srinagar, witnessing rainfall of 3.6mm in 24 hours till 0830 hours, recorded minimum temperature of 7.7°C against 11.0°C on previous night, news agency GNS quoted an official of the local MeT office saying.

Qazigund recorded a low of 8.2°C against previous night’s 10.6°C, the official said. The gateway town received 8.2mm of rainfall during the time, the official said.

Pahalgam had 1.1mm of rain during the time even as the famous resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of 4.8°C against 8.5°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 7.6mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 9.8°C on previous night while Kupwara town of the north Kashmir recorded a low 6.4°C against 8.3°C on the previous night.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, had a rainfall of 1.8mm during the time and recorded a minimum of 2.0°C against normal of 2.9°C for this time of the year, the official said.

The weatherman forecast another spell of “stronger intensity” rains and snow from October 23-25 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The weather will be mainly dry from 20th till 22nd,” the official said, adding, “another spell of stronger intensity is likely during October 23-25th.”