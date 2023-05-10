Night temperature hovers below normal amid dry weather forecast in J&K

Srinagar, May 10: Amidst forecast for mainly dry weather, night temperature hovered below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Quoting a meteorological department, GNS reported that weather was likely to remain mainly dry till May 12.

From May 13-15, he said, there was a possibility of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.4°C against 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 4.3°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.0°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.