Night temperature improves in Srinagar, plunges to minus 5°C in Pahalgam

Srinagar, Dec 11: Night temperatures plunged in Pahalgam and Gulmarg even as most other places in Kashmir Valley saw slight increase in minimum temperatures on Sunday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Jammu division and Ladakh also recorded a fall in temperatures.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against 1.2°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said.