Night temperature rises amid forecast for rains, snow in Kashmir

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.8°C against last night’s 2.2°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.5°C against minus 5.0°C on previous night, he said. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 0.6°C last night, he said.