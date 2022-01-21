Kashmir

Night temperature rises amid forecast for rains, snow in Kashmir

As per the officials, an active Western Disturbance is most likely to cause widespread moderate rain/snow in J&K during 22-23rd January which may cause temporarily disruptions in surface and air transportation.
Night temperature rises amid forecast for rains, snow in Kashmir
Vehicles flash headlights amid snowfall accompanied by fog in Kashmir. Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 21: Amid forecast for widespread moderate rain and snow on weekend, night temperature recorded an increase in J&K, except Gulmarg and Pahalgam on Friday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.8°C against last night’s 2.2°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.5°C against minus 5.0°C on previous night, he said. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 0.6°C last night, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.6°C against 0.7°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.4°C against minus 0.1°C on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 1.2°C , same as on the previous two nights, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.6°C against previous night’s minus 0.1°C which is 3.6°C above normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.8°C, Katra 8.2°C and Bhaderwah saw a minimum of 1.7°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 12.0°C against last night’s minus 9.0°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 14.2°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 21.4°C against last night’s minus 15.9°C, officials said.

As per the officials, an active Western Disturbance is most likely to cause widespread moderate rain/snow in J&K during 22-23rd January which may cause temporarily disruptions in surface and air transportation.

Chillai Kalan
Srinagar
Kashmir
Night Temperature
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com