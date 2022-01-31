Night temperature rises amid forecast for rains, snow in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 31: Amid forecast for light rains and snowfall, night temperatures recorded a rise in Kashmir valley on Monday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against last night’s minus 2.3°C on the previous night.
While the ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day long harshest period of winter which started from December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of the 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ which would be followed by 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.6°C against minus 7.4°C on the previous night, he said.
The temperature is 1.0°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.8°C against minus 7.0°C on the last night, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 7.7°C against previous night’s 6.6°C. The temperature was 0.7°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.0°C, Katra had a minimum of 7.0°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of minus 0.3°C, the official said.
Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 10.6°C against last night’s minus 11.7°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 14.4°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 14.7°C against last night’s minus 21.7°C, official said.
Weatherman has predicted light rain or snow on January 31-February 1 at scattered places and fairly widespread light rain and snow on Feb 3 in J&K.
Overall, weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy this week with no forecast of any major weather till 1st week of February.