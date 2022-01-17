Night temperature rises due to cloud cover in Kashmir

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.0°C against last night’s minus 1.2°C in the summer capital of the J&K.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 7.0°C on previous night, he said. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 5.4°C last night, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night, he said.