Night temperature rises in Kashmir amid fresh rains, snowfall

Quoting a local meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 0.3°C against previous night’s minus 2.4. While the temperature was 2.1°C above the previous night, it was 2.4°C over normal for this time of the year. The capital city also recorded rainfall of 1.2mm last night.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan', which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury at the world famous resort of Gulmarg settled at minus 6.2°C against minus 6.0°C on the previous night, he said. With snowfall of 4.2cms, Gulmarg was the only place recording a drop in the night mercury.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night, he said.