Night temperatures drop below normal in J&K, MeT predicts rain at isolated places

Srinagar, May 15: Amid rainfall at few places and forecast for rain and thunderstorm at isolated areas during next 24 hours, night temperature recorded a drop and settled below normal across Jammu and Kashmir barring Banihal on Monday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.6°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 5.6°C on previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 6.9°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.