Night temperatures drop below normal in twin capitals, MeT says weather to remain dry in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 23: The minimum temperature dropped below normal in twin capitals and Pahalgam on Thursday even as the weather department forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy weather at most places in the next few days in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting a meteorological department official here, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 0.6°C against the previous night’s 3.7°C. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was ‘below’ normal by 0.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 0.0°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.4°C against minus 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C ‘below’ normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.1°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the place, the officials said.