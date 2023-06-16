Night temperatures fall amid forecast for isolated light rains in J&K

Srinagar, June 16: Amid forecast for isolated light rains, night temperature recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported Srinagar recorded a low of 15.6°C against 17.3°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.8°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 14.0°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C against 10.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 11.4°C against 14.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.