Night temperatures fall below zero at most places of Kashmir: MeT

Srinagar, Nov 22: Night temperatures dropped below zero in all places except Srinagar and Kokernag in Kashmir Valley, meteorological department said on Tuesday.

While Ladakh remained under deep freeze, all places except Banihal in Jammu division witnessed below normal temperatures, reported news agency, GNS, quoting an official of MeT.

He said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.2°C against 3.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.