Kashmir

Mainly dry weather forecast for J&K in next 24 hours

Srinagar recorded a low of 4.7°C against 3.0°C on the previous night
Almond trees in blossom as spring arrives in Kashmir, though temperatures are below normal.
Almond trees in blossom as spring arrives in Kashmir, though temperatures are below normal. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Mar 28: The minimum temperatures recorded an increase on Tuesday though mercury settleds below normal in Jammu and Kashmir barring Gulmarg. 

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.7°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 2.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.5°C against minus 1.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.2°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.7°C against 12.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.4°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Batote 7.3°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Katra 13.0°C (0.8°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 4.6°C (0.8°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 5.0°C and minus 0.5°C respectively. The weather department has forecast mainly weather in J&K for the next 24 hours. 

weather

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com