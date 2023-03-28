Mainly dry weather forecast for J&K in next 24 hours

Srinagar, Mar 28: The minimum temperatures recorded an increase on Tuesday though mercury settleds below normal in Jammu and Kashmir barring Gulmarg.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.7°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 2.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the place, the officials said.