Night temperatures improve in Kashmir as weatherman predicts snowfall

Srinagar, Dec 29: Amid forecast for intermittent light to moderate snow at scattered places during next 24 hours, minimum temperatures recorded a rise but continued to hover below zero level in Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against last night’s temperature of minus 5.6°C. The temperature was 1.1°C below normal for the summer capital, the official said. Srinagar has so far seen the coldest temperature this season on December 25 when mercury plummeted to minus 5.8°C.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 7.4°C on the previous night which was coldest recorded so far this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The latest minimum temperature was 0.7°C above normal, he said.