Night temperatures improve in Srinagar, Qazigund; drop in Gulmarg, Pahalgam

Srinagar, Feb 7: Barring Srinagar and Qazigund, the minimum temperature recorded a fall in Jammu and Kashmir with Gulmarg being the coldest place in the J&K at minus 7.0°C on Tuesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.7°C against 1.8°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 3.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 0.4°C against minus 1.6°C °C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.