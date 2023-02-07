Night temperatures improve in Srinagar, Qazigund; drop in Gulmarg, Pahalgam

Srinagar, Feb 7: Barring Srinagar and Qazigund, the minimum temperature recorded a fall in Jammu and Kashmir with Gulmarg being the coldest place in the J&K at minus 7.0°C on Tuesday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.7°C against 1.8°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 3.1°C for the summer capital.
Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 0.4°C against minus 1.6°C °C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 5.9°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.7°C against 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.0°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury recorded a drop and settled at minus 1.0°C against minus 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.
Jammu recorded a low of 8.4°C against 11.9°C on the previous night. It was 1.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal, he said, recorded a drop by 4.0°C, recording a low of 0.2°C than previous night (overall below normal by 0.8°C). Batote, he said, recorded a low of 2.0°C (below normal by 0.2°C), Katra 8.8°C (1.4°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 0.2°C (0.5°C above normal).
Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 11.4°C and minus 10.0°C respectively, the official said. While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’.
Regarding the forecast, the MeT official said that the weather will be mainly dry during the next 24 hours.
For subsequent two days, he said, there is a possibility of “isolated to widespread light to moderate rain, snow and thunders.