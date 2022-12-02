Night temperatures record slight rise in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 2: Amid dry weather, minimum temperatures in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh witnessed slight rise even though mercury at most places continued to go below zero levels on Friday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against minus 2.1°C on the previous night.

The temperature was around 1.0°C above normal during this time of the year for the capital city, he said. On Sunday last, Srinagar saw minus 2.2°C which was the coldest night so far this season.